A throwback picture of singer Tyla receiving the Singer of the Year award in high school has resurfaced on social media. Fans hailed the singer for following her passion and talent.

A throwback picture of Tyla receiving an award at school has resurfaced. Image: Paras Griffin and Arturo Holmes/MG24

Tyla's throwback picture resurfaces

Grammy singer Tyla has always loved singing. Pictures and videos of the star doing what she does best have continued to resurface on social media after her rise to success, from a video of the star performing one of Whitney Houston's songs at a school concert to a recent trending picture.

A picture of the Jump hitmaker receiving the Singer of the Year award at school has resurfaced on social media. The picture was shared by a user with the handle @TylaClub on the microblogging platform X. The post read:

"Tyla receiving 'Singer of The Year' award in high school."

Tyla's throwback picture receives mixed reactions

Social media users loved the post. Many applauded the singer for believing in herself.

@Siyam_Lenkoe said:

"She was destined for Success!"

@onikaschronicle wrote:

"Oh, she was made to be a global superstar."

@DUASPROM added:

"Little did she know about the colossal success that awaited her ‼️"

@JamieBlade90 said:

"Dreams are possible."

Mzansi re-ignites Tyla vs Elaine Debate after her big BET win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is not letting the Tyla vs. Elaine debate die down, but not while Tyla is still winning. Following her triumphant wins at the 2024 BET Awards, Tyla was compared to Elaine.

A heated debate ensued on X (Twitter) regarding Tyla and Elaine and why people feel as though the Water hitmaker is more successful. At the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Tyla won two awards, namely Best New Artist and another award for Best International Act.

