MacG addressed the backlash from the money he received during the COVID-19 lockdown

The podcaster said his team had to figure out what to do with the money, which was slightly more than what was declared by the government

Mzansi admired Mac's honesty, while others questioned what happened to the rest of the money

An old video of MacG disclosing that he got money from the government during the COVID-19 lockdown has resurfaced, ending the speculation surrounding the relief grant money he received.

How much money did MacG receive during COVID-19?

After the names of the COVID-19 relief grant beneficiaries were revealed, many netizens have tried to make sense of where the funds went.

Briefly News reported on the backlash Mohale Motaung received after his R75K for his Glam Troupe was exposed, where netizens claimed that he was a con artist who embezzled government money for his own gain.

Well, it appears MacG had long since covered his tracks when he disclosed on his podcast that he received funds from the government.

In an old video posted by Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, Mac spoke about the R90K he received during the COVID-19 lockdown:

Mzansi reacts to MacG's conversation

Fans are impressed by Mac's transparency and disclosing how much he was funded:

MANGENGE_ said:

"Lol, Mac has always been honest."

tandmpalletsde1 joked:

"My Goat did say he got money from the government."

djstago wrote:

"Big ups to MacG for the transparency."

Meanwhile, others questioned what happened to the rest of the money, seeing that the COVID-19 relief grant stated that the Podcast and Chill host was funded R75K, not R90K:

_Money_Man_100 was suspicious:

"@GaytonMcK, MacG says he got R90k not R75k, this means that the list is not accurate. I smell corruption."

Siyamke1 said:

"The fight is about him receiving way above what the government said the limit was. He is as corrupt as the people he speaks about on the show."

