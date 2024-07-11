Murdah Bongz surprised friend Dr Moruti with a PS5 for his birthday, touching fans' hearts

Murdah Bongz is the thoughtful friend we all need. The star left his fans and followers emotional when he surprised his friend Dr Moruti with a brand-new PS5 on his birthday.

Murdah Bongz buys PS5 for a friend

Imagine having a friend who can buy you a PS5 on your birthday. Award-winning singer and former Black Motion member Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, warmed hearts when he went all out for a friend on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Murdah Bongz showed Mzansi how he pulled the heartwarming surprise. He said he pretended to show Dr Moruti his new vehicle before asking him to check the passenger seat. Part of the caption read:

"I tricked my friend @dr_moruti into thinking I was showing him the wheels I got from @mccarthy_volkswagen_wonderboom & @garnish_vw_guy little did he know…"

Fans praise Murdah Bongz for surprising his friend

Social Media users praised the star for being thoughtful and surprising his friend. Many fans said Bongani is kind.

@legoodysa wrote:

"You are so kind brother, Bless you forever!"

@motivated_gentleman_og said:

"What made me think he was being given the car "

@djzinhle added:

"You’re so kind."

@_boitumelo23 said:

"When I gift you...this is what I expect. You're definitely asking for more and more and you'll receive more and more. People that light up when you gift them are worth being given.❤️❤️❤️"

@rex_motseko commented:

"@dr_moruti is so legendary those who know the magic he makes... Happy birthday to the Legend."

