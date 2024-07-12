Zintle Zee dazzled at the Queen Modjadji premiere in a black and red outfit, as shared on Briefly News' Facebook page

Mzansi stars attended the event, which has been highly anticipated for featuring two former Miss South Africa models and facing a court case to stop its premiere

Mzansi users agreed her look was flawless, with many expressing admiration for her style

South African celebrities stepped out dressed to kill to attend the much-awaited premiere of the Mzansi Magic telenovela Queen Modjadji. Reality TV star Zintle Zee was among the many stars who graced the glamorous event.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Zintle Zee looked stunning at the 'Queen Modjadji' premiere. Image: @zintlezee

Source: Instagram

Zintle oozes elegance at the Queen Modjadji premiere

Mzansi stars brought their A-game at the Queen Modjadji premiere. Many sopie lovers have been looking forward to the star-studded show. Queen Modjadji has been making headlines not only for featuring two former Miss South Africa models but also because of the court case to stop the show from premiering.

Big Brother Mzansi finalist Zintle "Zee" Mofokeng was among the many stars who attended. The star oozed elegance in a stunning black and red outfit. A picture of the star at the event was shared on the Briefly News Facebook page alongside a caption that read:

"Zee looked gorgeous at the launch of #QueenModjadjiMzansi "

Mzansi reacts to Zintle Zee's look at the Queen Modjadji premiere

Social media users agreed that the reality TV star ate and left no crumbs. Many said her look at the glamorous event was ten out of ten.

@Nomvula Rise Fam Zulu commented:

"Mother❤️I die where she dies, no cap."

@Sana Danisa said:

"Gorgeous queen "

@Lerato Muso added:

"My beautiful babe"

@Mbali Enhle wrote:

"Oh yes, she did"

@Fraumene Mercyy noted:

"Our mother ❤️"

Nomzamo Mbatha makes appearance at Queen Modjadji premiere

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha was a sight for sore eyes at the premiere of Queen Modjadji, and fans couldn't stop raving over the actress' flawless beauty.

The premiere of the Queen Modjadji show hosted some big names in the local entertainment space, from actors to influencers and aspiring socialites.

