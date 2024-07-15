Robbie Malinga's widow is reportedly still at odds with her late hubby's assets; this time, his car

Ann Malinga is said to have slammed TK Nciza for refusing to sign over Robbie's car to his father

This after Ann threatened to take TS Records to court over their long-standing royalties battle

Ann Malinga exposed TK Nciza for refusing to sign over her late husband's car. Images: Twitter/ annmalinga1 and Instagram/ tknciza_sa

The battle between Robbie Malinga's widow and TS Records is never-ending, and it has been revealed that they are also feuding over the ownership of the late singer's car.

Robbie Malinga's widow blasts TK Nciza

As Robbie Malinga's estate continues to battle it out with his former record labels over the late singer/ producer's royalties, that's apparently not all they're fighting over.

According to ZiMoja, Ann Malinga has been going back and forth with TS Records' TK Nciza and DJ Sbu to sign over ownership of her husband's Audi A4 to his father, Coleman Malinga, something that's been ongoing for seven years.

Apparently, TK has been making excuses for why he can't provide his signature to hand over the car, which was bought under his record label in 2006.

Moreover, the publication reports that Ann even suggested that TK keep the car because of his empty promises. Meanwhile, her father-in-law is said to be shocked by Nciza's actions, convinced he was never a true friend to his son:

"I don't know what kind of a friend he was to Robbie. His actions suggest he was never a good one."

Ann Malinga pursues legal action against TS Records

Proving that she's not one to be messed with, Ann Malinga is said to be taking TS Records and Universal Music to court for failing to provide recording agreements and other documents that bound Robbie and the record companies.

The companies have reportedly sent Ann from pillar to post over her late hubby's royalties, and she's prepared to fight fire with fire.

The frustrated widow is said to be under the impression that both Universal and TS Records were intentionally giving her the run-around:

"The companies are involved in the same fraudulent scheme regarding Robbie's work. I have been asking for the documents since 2018, just a few days after Robbie's burial."

Source: Briefly News