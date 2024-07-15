Tony Forbes Remembers Late Son AKA, Shares Touching Photo: "I Miss You More Than Ever"
- Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' father, Tony Forbes, shared a touching post about how much he misses his boy
- Forbes, in his sweet Instagram post, said he is hurting as he wishes his son, AKA, could talk to him
- Tony also shared a sweet picture of him and Tony where they did the same pose and similar outfits
The grieving father, Tony Forbes, shared a touching Instagram post about his late son, AKA. It has been a year since the talented rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was gunned down on 10 February 2023 in Durban on his way to a gig.
Tony pens touching note to AKA
Tony Forbes took to Instagram to pen a sweet message sharing how much he misses his boy, AKA.
In his heartfelt Instagram post, Tony said he was hurting and wished his son, AKA, could communicate with him from the other side. He also wondered how the Fela In Versace hitmaker was doing.
In his picture, Tony also shared a sweet picture of him and Tony, in which they had the same pose and similar outfits.
"Don’t worry, boy, you and I will sing together like we talked. I promise, it’s Friday again, and I miss you more than ever, it hurts so much, I wonder what you are doing now, who you are with, did you remember to wish Ma and Pa happy birthday. What you want to say to me…so many questions, come to me."
Mzansi comforts Tony Forbes
Netizens comforted Tony Forbes received some comforting words to Tony and wished AKA could get justice.
alliner_simon shared:
"May the killer of Kiernan NOT enter December this year!!"
manoeli_m said:
"We all miss him dad. Rest assured Kiernan touched all our lives and he’ll live on forever through his music."
ms_hazel9018 added:
"It never gets better, the wound keeps bleeding. We miss him too Alot."
Lynn Forbes shares emotional post about AKA
In a previous report from Briefly News, Lynn Forbes posted an emotional photo of herself visiting Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes at the graveyard. Lynn shared that she is at peace even though she misses the late rapper terribly.
Fans comforted and assured her that AKA was in a better place, watching over her.
