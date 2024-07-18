Gospel singer Madoda 'Dee' Ngwenyama and his wife had a terrifying near death car experience

The South African singer recorded a testimonial song after surviving a horrific car accident

He shared that doctors said his recovery would be lengthy as he would not be able to speak or sing until 2025

Gospel singer Madoda 'Dee' Ngwenyama has a powerful testimony to tell about how he and his wife survived a horrendous car accident in 2023.

Gospel singer Madoda Dee survived a horrific car accident, and he has a testimony to tell. Image: Real Madoda Dee

Madoda Dee opens up about car accident

The singer Madoda Dee said the terrifying near death car experience happened in October. He told ZiMoja that the accident was so bad that he did not know how they both survived it.

"How we managed to survive is still a mystery to both of us. But all I can say is that God always has a final say," he was quoted saying.

Dee said doctors are not above God, so that is how he knows that God had a hand in his healing.

Madoda writes song about the accident

As a man of faith, he penned the testimony about God's hand in his and his wife's healing. He named the song Utsembekile, which means He is trustworthy.

He shared that doctors said he would not be able to speak or sing until 2025 as he sustained many injuries.

"This is my testimony of the goodness and faithfulness of God. He has healed me completely and allowed me to continue what I love the most, ministering to people through song."

He hopes to inspire many more people through his song, as he is a testament to miracle healing.

