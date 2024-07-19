Superfan Mama Joy will not be enjoying free travelling and perks any time soon

Minister Gayton McKenzie has reiterated that the Sports, Arts and Culture's first priority is athletes

He has doubled down on super fans getting funded for international trips and getting preferential treatment

Mzansi is celebrating the Minister's firm stance on this and is lauding him for assisting struggling athletes

The ride is really over for Mama Joy. This comes after Gayton McKenzie doubled down on his promise to ensure the department prioritizes athletes. The Minister announced plans to halt funding for superfans.

Gayton McKenzie told superfans like Mama Joy to make their own plans to get to international games. Image: Michele Spatari

Gayton McKenzie on why he wants athletes to get preferential treatment

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton Mckenzie, made this firm declaration while reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the opening of parliament.

Speaking to the media, Gayton McKenzie reiterated that his department's first priority is athletes. This would lead to sidelining super fans like Mama Joy, ultimately ending the perks she used to enjoy. He shone the light on struggling sportsmen and women who often have to raise funds to make it to their international games.

"You can't have superfans flying business class and living in hotels while the teams are left behind struggling to get there. Who are they going to watch if the teams cannot even get there? The hockey team was struggling to get money, now you have the superfans already there."

Gayton says superfans need to make super plans to fund their trips

Speaking to the Radio 702 journalist, McKenzie further stated that super fans must make super plans to fund their international trips.

"Not under my watch no. If you are a super fan, you must make a super plan to get yourself there."

Netizens support Gayton McKenzie's decision

Mzansi agrees with the Minister and is impressed by his firm stance on this matter.

@AsanteGraceX said:

"Mama Joy, you heard it yourself; make a super plan to get there."

@RealHendrixHog shared:

"Super plan? More like common sense, not that hard."

@sibubrown laughed:

"A Super Plan. Lord Gayton is wilding."

@Ayola_M claimed:

"PA getting more votes next elections."

@themba_theman joked:

"As for super plans."

Mama Joy shares private messages with Minister McKenzie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy shared the private messages between her and Minister Gayton McKenzie.

There was no bad blood between them as they exchanged kind words. Responding to the message, Gayton McKenzie stated once again that he would put athletes first.

