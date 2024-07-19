Black Brain Pictures did its bit for 67 minutes for Mandela on 18 July and brought smiles to kids' faces

Actors and actresses from the shows Isitha: The Enemy and Isiphetho: Destiny both gathered to donate essentials to the school

Some of the celebs who took their time to give back include Linda Sebezo, Senzo Radebe and Thulani Mtsweni

Some of Mzansi's beloved celebrities did their bit for Mandela Day. The cast members from two shows produced by Black Brain made sure the children at Thembalethu Primary School were well-fed on Thursday.

'Isitha' and 'Isiphetho' actors Linda Sebezo and Senzo Radebe made sure to bring smiles to the faces of children at a school in Soweto. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Actors for change: Celebs donate for Mandela Day

Thursday marked Mandela Day, and a few celebrities rolled up their sleeve to give back to communities.

The actors from the Black Brain Pictures produced shows, Isitha and Isiphetho, all gathered to spend their 67 minutes at Thembalethu primary school.

"Today we honor the legacy of Nelson Mandela. We celebrate freedom and unity, and last but not least, we serve our communities," the official Instagram page for Isitha wrote.

Which celebs gave their time for this cause

According to TshisaLIVE, some of the celebs in attendance include Linda Sebezo, Senzo Radebe and Thulani Mtsweni.

The publication shared that the stars gave the kids writing material, desks and chairs, and heaters to fight the winter cold. They also took some time to share some encouraging words, with actress Linda Sebezo uplifting the learners through the scripture.

“In the morning, we motivated them to be anything they wanted to be in life and that the choice was in their hands. And Linda Sebezo gave words of worship to the learners.”

They also aim to help develop young future actors and actresses through their initiative.

