Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo recently showed off her new car on her social media page

This is Mawhoo's third car purchase, as she bought her second Mercedes-Benz last year

The Ngilimele hitmaker posted a video of herself driving her new ride, which is worth R2 million, on her Instagram page

The Amapiano star Mawhoo shared on social media that she has added another set of wheels to her car collection.

Mawhoo's new ride is worth more than R2 million

Social media has been buzzing recently after the Ngilimele hitmaker had fans salivating over her hot body while jamming to her new song. Earlier, the star shared another video of herself inside her new car.

Mawhoo recently bought a new Mercedes-Benz car, which is worth over R2 million, and shared a clip of how it looks on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"On that winner’s diet, V300d exclusive #girlswithmercs."

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate the star

Shortly after she shared the video on her social media page, many of her fans and followers congratulated Mawhoo on purchasing her third Mercedes-Benz car. See some of the comments below:

iamnomfundomoh said:

"Congratulations sisi."

mercedesbenzsa commented:

"Success has a symbol."

noxolongema_ wrote:

"Congratulations sisi wami."

bobbyblanco_sa responded:

"To many safe trips."

food_bliss_with_chef_xolisile shared:

"Congratulations honey."

In December 2023, the Amapiano vocalist shared her excitement on her social media page that she had joined the girls with Mercs and bought her second car, a stunner Mercedes-Benz. She also posted several pictures of herself inside the ride.

