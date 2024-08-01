Slindile Nodongala has reportedly exited Sibongile and the Dlaminis after just one season

The actress apparently refused to stay with the production after they failed to meet an unusual request

Mzansi is stunned by Mam Ruby's alleged request and trolled her over her decision to leave

Slindile Nondangala apparently left ‘Sibongile and the Dlaminis’ over a request they failed to meet. Images: Slindile Nodangala, Lukho Kwinana

Former Generation actress, Slindile Nodongala, is said to have left Sibongile and the Dlaminis after the production refused to meet her request.

Slindile Nodongala leaves Sibongile and the Dlaminis

It has been reported that beloved actress, Slindile Nodongala has left Sibongile and the Dlaminis after just one season on the soapie.

According to ZiMoja, the former Generations star, who also stars in Queendom, decided to part ways with the production after it failed to change the name of one of the show's characters.

Slindile apparently approached the directors with her request, who initially thought it was a joke until she became persistent, claiming that the character shared the same name as her priest.

After the production failed to fulfil her request, Slindile left the hit show as she felt she was being disrespectful to her priest:

"There were instances when she could not even say the character's name when she was doing her scenes because she felt bad."

Mzansi reacts to Slindile Nodongala's dilemma

Netizens were stunned and expressed disappointment in the actress:

truly_vikki was stunned:

"She did what?"

itsjustmewethu was shocked:

"Haybo!"

DjukaMatauri said:

"No more tithe for the priest then."

Meanwhile, others bashed her over the decision:

LindoMkhi dragged Slindile:

"You're gonna be jobless because of a priest? How stupid."

XexeXOM claimed:

"She wanted a reason to leave."

JohannesNdlang1 said:

"We will not donate for her; she's crazy."

mabizo_mbuyisa bashed the actress:

"She was so foolish for this."

mbksmallz said:

"Congrats to her, she has now ruined her reputation."

