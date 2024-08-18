Dricus Du Plessis’s GF Celebrates UFC 305 Win Against Israel Adesenya 1 Month After 1st Anniversary
- Dricus Du Plessis recently won his highly anticipated fight against Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia
- MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis left South Africa and his loved ones proud after he retained his middleweight UFC championship
- Dricus Du Plessis's girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, has been the latest in the MMA star's circle to express their pride in him
Dricus du Plessis is being celebrated in South Africa following his fight against Israel Adesanya. Dricus du Plessis was trending ahead of the match in Perth, Australia.
Dricus du Plessis came out on top after fighting Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya, and the country has been raving about him. Vasti Spiller, Dricus du Plessis's girlfriend, took to her social media to share her reaction after the fight.
Dricus du Plessis gets love from gf
MMA champ Dricus du Plessis's girlfriend Vasti posted a picture in a warm embrace with him. To celebrate his win, she credited the victory to Jesus. See the post below:
SA raves about Dricus Du Plessis' gf
People commented on the photo, admiring Vasti's faith. Online users left sweet comments about the couple. Dricus and Vasti celebrated their first anniversary a month before the fight against Israel Adesenya.
kiss.the.bride.hair.makeup commented:
"The biggest congratulations!!! God is good."
bundy_kahlua said:
"What a fight and what a weekend in Perth for South African sport 🇿🇦 .. congrats guys enjoy the celebrations."
angrybeaver1997 applauded:
"Incredible fight."
debbie_avenant added:
"Priceless."
mares_2066 wrote:
"Congratulations to the couple."
damonarchary gushed:
"He made the entire country proud."
zanderdelareyy was impressed:
"Amen what a fight."
beathagroenewald declared:
Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth wildly celebrate Dricus Du Plessis, SA savours double victory in Australia
"South Africa’s First Lady."
milaniestadler cheered:
"Net ongelooflik!!!! Agter elke man @vasti_spiller (Simply wonderful, behind every man.."
2 Springbok stars escort Du Plessis against Adesanya
Briefly News previously reported that South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus Du Plessis will face Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title bout in the UFC 305 this weekend.
The Nigerian-New Zealander fighter and the Mzansi MMA star will battle at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, August 18.
Adesanya needs a victory to reclaim the title he lost to Sean Strickland last year, while Du Plessis needs a win to retain the belt he won from the American fighter earlier this year.
