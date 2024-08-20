Steve Harvey will headline MIP Africa during FAME Week Africa in Cape Town from 1 to 7 September 2024

On 2 September, Harvey will deliver a keynote address, sharing his journey from comedian to globally recognised TV figure

His visit is part of the Botswana Ignite! an initiative aimed at developing Botswana's television and video production industries

All roads lead to South Africa, as renowned Emmy Award-winning television host, comedian, and philanthropist Steve Harvey is set to headline MIP Africa during FAME Week Africa in Cape Town from 1 to 7 September 2024.

Steve Harvey is scheduled to headline the MIP Africa at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town. Image: Provided

Steve Harvey to headline FAME Week Africa

Steve Harvey is one of the biggest stars of our time. Known for his immense influence in the media industry, where he reaches over 178 million US viewers annually, Harvey's presence at the MIP Africa event is expected to draw significant attention and participation from industry professionals around the globe.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the Family Feud host will take the stage as the keynote speaker at MIP Africa, one of the highlights of FAME Week Africa, on Monday, 2 September. Harvey will share his remarkable journey from a young comedian to a globally recognised television figure in his address. His story, marked by resilience and innovation, offers invaluable insights into the power of perseverance and the importance of staying true to one’s vision.

The American star's visit is part of the Botswana Ignite! Initiative, a transformative programme developed in partnership with the Botswana government. This ambitious endeavour aims to nurture local talent and stimulate growth within Botswana’s television and video production industries, positioning the country as a leading hub for film and television production in Africa.

