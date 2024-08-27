South African hip hop heads recently sparked a heated debate comparing Kwesta and Okmalumkoolkat

The rappers' discographies and influence on mainstream culture were discussed, with many fans defending their fave while some stayed neutral

Netizens spoke highly of their favourite rapper and the impact they had on the South African hip hop scene

Mzansi rap fans had a debate about who deserved the GOAT title between Okmalumkoolkat and Kwesta, and it got heated.

Fans compare Okmalumkoolkat and Kwesta

In another hip hop debate, Kwesta and Okmalumkoolkat became the topic of discussion after fans argued over their discographies and influence.

The rappers rose to fame at different times. Kwesta released his first major hit, Sharp Fede, in 2007 after signing to Slikour and Shugasmakx's Buttabing. He later dropped his sophomore album, Special ReKwest, in 2010.

Malum, on the other hand, a designer and musician, was one-half of Dirty Paraffin and collaborated with several brands, including Nike. His debut EP, Holy Oxygen, was dropped in 2013.

Twitter (X) user RealSihleIV opened the discussion on who ranked higher in the GOAT conversation, where talent and influence were concerned.

Though both equally talented musicians, Kwesta and Malum brought a different flavour to local rap. The Piano Love star was backed by his mind-blowing lyricism, while Malum was praised for influencing a generation with his slang and fashion.

Mzansi debates about Kwesta and Okmalumkoolkat

Netizens defended Kwesta's honour and declared him as the GOAT:

RealStarBoy_T said:

"Kwesta easily, I don't even have to think about it."

sphiwe_goodwill was stunned:

"Disrespecting Kwesta in broad daylight."

Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:

"Kwesta has been holding it down. He's the goat."

Meanwhile, Malum fans came in guns blazing to speak on the influence he had on the culture:

TiagoCreative said:

"It's actually crazy how okes don't rate Okmalum. Kwesta might be better musically, but Koolkat had a major influence on the culture."

_awuvuyxna wrote:

"I love Kwesta, but let's not disrespect Okmalumkoolka like this."

NGUBESIZWE_M posted:

"I’m sorry, but the influence Koolkat had on the youth was different."

