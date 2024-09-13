Rapper Cassper Nyovest gushed over his son Khotso, who recently turned four years old

The award-winning star shared cute pictures of him chilling with his son, and he added a heartfelt caption

Fans congratulated Cassper Nyovest for his amazing parenting and wished Khotso a happy birthday

Cassper Nyovest's son Khotso has turned four years old. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest is one proud father after his son Khotso hit a milestone. The young man turned four years old this week. Celebrating him, Cassper took to social media and was awed by his personality.

Cass gushes over Khotso's personality

Cassper Nyovest wrote a touching message dedicated to his son Khotso on his birthday. The Mama I Made It star shared cute photos of them chilling and watching TV.

"Time flies. Can’t believe how grown this man is and how he’s developed his own personality. He’s a lot like me, though, and I’ve dreamt and longed for days we could just chill and watch TV together, and now it’s here. He’s so calm, yet he can also turn up and be a clown. Such a performer. Happy birthday K money. Love you ma G. Pops."

Mzansi wishes Khotso a happy birthday

Netizens congratulated Cassper Nyovest for his good parenting skills, wishing Khotso a happy birthday.

carpomore said:

"Happy birthday, my boy. Love you, King."

mkeet10 shared:

"Enjoy every moment of that lil tiger. It only gets better and better cool Daddy Cassper."

loyisomitch shared:

"Cassper just wakes up and gets to chill with the legendary Khotso 😭🔥 Happy birthday to the young king."

thedon shared:

"It's nice seeing u being a present father you are an inspiration bro."

millionaireking shared:

Cassper Nyovest's sister hangs with baby mama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo, posted a cute photo with the rapper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi.

They took a photo with Khotso, who looks like his father. Fans weighed in on the photo and debated over Tsholo's relationship with her sister-in-law.

