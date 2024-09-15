Lebo Keswa has been in the headlines following her savage exposé about her estranged strange wife, Letoya Makhene

South African actress Letoya Makhene was in a tumultuous relationship with Lebo Keswa, and their fallout has been public

Online users have remained curious about Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's failed marriage, which has spurred some to dig into the past

Lebo Keswa still has tongues wagging since her interview with Letoya Makhene. The former Generations actress has been accused of abuse and more by Lebo Keswa.

Lebo Keswa's photos from before she met Letoya Makhene were a viral hit. Image: @zweli_thxo / @Lebo_PulumoM

Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's fallout has been subject to public opinion. Many South Africans recently discovered older pictures of Lebo Keswa before she met Letoya Makhene.

Lebo Keswa throwback pictures go viral

In a post on X, an online user showed that Lebo Keswa used to dress more feminine when she was younger. The photos showed a toned Lebo in a pink two-piece swim-suit and other outfits. See the photos below:

What you need to know about Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene

Lebo Keswa had an explosive interview detailing her relationship with her estranged wife, Letoya Makhene.

The seasoned South African actress was subject to various allegations by her ex-wife Lebo Keswa which include physical abuse and infidelity.

South Africans were buzzing amid Lebo and Letoya's public spat as they detailed their marriage struggles.

SA drools over Lebo Keswa

Many people raved about how good-looking Lebo Keswa was. Netizens showered her with compliments.

@targunstiles commented:

"She really transformed."

@Limpooi17 added:

"A very beautiful lady."

@itu_nadia wrote:

"Didn't know she was once a girly girl, wow."

@Zweli_Thixo wrote:

"She been beautiful."

@Yandani_Z remarked:

"I understand why she’s so mad."

@the___morrigan gushed:

She’s so gorgeous bathong 🥹Letoya, when I catch you."

SA continues to troll Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo Keswa is a viral meme on social media after her hilarious interview about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. The media personality dropped bombshells about her marriage to the actress and singer, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Lebo Keswa's last interview about Letoya Makhene left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter after her previous interview. Lebo has been ranting about her ex-wife and their marriage on various platforms.

A video shared on X by @_BlackZA shows a social media user who made a video pretending to be Lebo when she alleged that she only managed to buy underwear for herself after leaving Letoya.

