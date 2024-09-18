Radio and TV personality Tbo Touch has dragged people who buy cars, saying banks are the biggest winners

The star also mentioned those people who opt to purchase their vehicles via cash, saying it is dumb

The video sparked a conversation online, with people relaying mixed views and others explaining what Tbo Touch meant

Tbo Touch relayed his opinions on the culture of bragging about purchasing cars and why he thinks it is not a very big achievement. The radio personality says this practice is very dumb.

Tbo Touch says buying a car in cash is dumb. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Why people should not buy cars in cash

Media personality Tbo Touch has slammed people who still think buying cars is a major achievement, mainly because banks gain more from this deal.

Speaking in a podcast interview, Tbo Touch mentioned some people who opt to buy their cars in cash, saying it is a dumb decision.

"It is foolish to brag about cars when we all know that banks win in that transaction. Unless you buy it cash, which is the dumbest thing to do. We need to move away from bragging about cars."

@MDNnewss shared the clip:

Mzansi debates Tbo Touch's views

The video clip has sparked a debate on X, with some people agreeing with Tbo Touch and others unsure.

@BlaqSabali said:

"COVID showed people flames. Buying a standard car in cash is not dumb, as one can always make a plan to maintain a paid-up car when financially strained rather than the stress of losing a car and bouncing debits. This whole debate of depreciating assets is not really practical to many people."

@MindDemic argued:

I believe in leveraging, which means that I can use credit and loans wisely to enhance my buying power and potentially achieve a greater happiness index. I am not disputing that 'cash is king', but that only makes sense to people who have a lot of it and can save huge chunks in a short space of time. "

@MJMoalusii stated:

"Yes, I mean why put R400 000 on a depreciating asset? White People don't that. Rich people don't do that."

@jaybug1313 shared:

"It all depends, buying a brand new car is a different story; purchasing a 2nd hand car in cash is less hassle, and you owe no one. Keep in mind many people buy cars on credit, but still, those cars are repossessed."

