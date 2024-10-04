General GTZ Sibisi's grieving family was swindled by a bogus lawyer who pretended to help them with insurance claims

The fraudster convinced Sibisi's sister to provide personal details and pay R4,000, raising suspicions when they suggested moving the body to another mortuary

Mzansi social media users were heartbroken, calling the act evil and expressing their sympathy for the family

Late Kwaito legend Siphiwe "General GTZ" Sibisi's family has fallen prey to a bogus lawyer who swindled their money after lying that he could assist them with insurance claims for his money.

Siphiwe “General GTZ” Sibisi’s family has been targeted by heartless scammers. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Bogus lawyer swindles General Sibisi's family

Yo! Some people have targeted General Sibisi's grieving family. A fraudster allegedly contacted Sibisi's sister, pretending to be a lawyer, following his death on 29 September.

According to a post shared by MDN News, the bogus lawyer reached out to Sibisi's sister, claiming they could help the family claim the insurance money from his estate. Part of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The imposter requested personal details, banking information, and an initial payment of R4,000 for supposed insurance penalties. Mguli, unaware of the deceit, complied with the demands.

"However, suspicions arose when the scammer insisted on moving General's body to a mortuary supposedly used by Universal Music."

Mzansi heartbroken over the issue

Social media users were heartbroken after the matter went viral. Many expressed how evil the fraudsters are.

@MdutyanaTh70595 said:

"Even when the family comfort. People have no shame yoh"

@MonstaDbz015 commented:

"Eish very painful."

@Sifiso22205704 wrote:

"People no longer have shame."

@NoseTheCapital said:

"People have grown heartless."

@Mzansiarchivez commented:

"Scamming a grieving family? This is evil beyond understanding."

@yoliswanko41 added:

"Unbelievable ,The family deserves justice and peace."

General Sibisi's funeral and memorial service details announced

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that late Kwaito legend Siphiwe Sibisi, popularly known as General GTZ's family, has announced details about his funeral and memorial service after his untimely death on 29 September 2024.

South Africans are still reeling following the death of the last surviving member of the popular Kwaito group Chiskop, General GTZ. The star reportedly died after undergoing a complex stomach surgery.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News