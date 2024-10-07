South African actress Liopelo Maphathe will release her upcoming book titled The Journey to Liopelo Maphathe

Former Muvhango actress Liopelo Maphathe is working on her upcoming book titled The Journey to Liopelo Maphathe.

Liopelo Maphathe will be releasing a book titled 'The Journey to Liopelo Maphathe'. Image: @official_liopelo_maphathe

Source: Instagram

How an affair hurt actress' career

In The Journey to Liopelo Maphathe, the South African actress spills the tea on her adulterous relationship with a famous actor. Liopelo Maphathe speaks about the affair and how his wife found out about it.

According to Sunday World, the book will be released at the beginning of 2025 and is expected to spark controversy. Maphathe revealed that the affair ruined her acting career after the famous wife of the actor found out about their affair.

The news publication revealed that the wife found out about the affair, and she worked against her to make sure that she never gets hired again.

What Maphathe went through after the affair

The publication shared an extract from her publicist, Pearl Mbewe Maake ka Ncube, which spoke about how Maphathe did not enjoy privacy after she was labelled a mistress.

She will also allegedly not leave anything out in the book and touch on the judgment she received when she had a relationship with the man.

“This book is a reflective memoir of how the decisions we make either make us or break us and how our resolve can cost us our integrity. It matters not the circumstance, ours is to decide whether we sink or swim out of the carnage.

“When the going gets tough, many reclusively deal with their shame behind closed doors. This wouldn’t be the case for Liopelo, who woke up one morning unaware that her acting career now hung in the balance. She went to bed one night as the envy of many and woke up a blackballed television personality,” the publication quoted the extract.

Source: Briefly News