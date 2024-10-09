Snake-loving sangoma and businesswoman Gogo Maweni spoke candidly about money and her fat bank account on her social media

The mother of three was on a live recording chatting to her followers when she touched on finances

A screen-grabbed clip of the live was shared by a social media user on the video streaming platform Tiktok

Gogo Maweni shared how fat her bank account was before investing in property. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Whether through luxury cars, property investments, international holidays, and assets, SA's famous traditional healer, Gogo Maweni, has never been scared to flex her riches.

A screengrab video of the sangoma's live video stream with her followers was later shared on TikTok by user handle @charmaine_mas.

Gogo Maweni speaks about money matters

In the video, Gogo shares that everyone is searching for money, and seeing it in our bank accounts brings comfort. Gogo Maweni also touched on the millions she had in the bank before she put them to good use.

"I lived through life. At some point, I had R10 million in my account. When I started building and buying property, I got so mad because I didn't see that money anymore in my account."

The celeb added she was angry because she wasn't seeing the cash as it had gone to investments.

The traditional healer has homes in wealthy parts of the City of Gold, while others are beautiful township rental apartments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps join Gogo Maweni's live

While she was live streaming talking about money, her followers joined and commented:

User @Monareng Dikgatso shared:

"I needed these words, thank you, gogo."

User @Nonkululeko23 begged:

"Please, gogo, I need to do a tummy tuck; please help."

User @taFez asked:

"Gogo, ngicela umsebenzi (can I please get a job)?"

User @Hope greeted:

"Thokoza gogo."

User @bawukazi declared:

"I love you so much."

Gogo Maweni speaks on witchcraft rumours

In another Briefly News article, the famous sangoma explained her job as a traditional healer after witchcraft allegations started making the rounds.

Social media users encouraged her not to let negative people steal her precious time after the sangoma tried to give clarity.

