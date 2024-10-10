The South African socialite Tebogo Thobejane has once again failed at having her own gentleman's club

It was said that the star's second attempt at owning a gentleman's club failed after a deal fell through

The socialite has also confirmed that there is more she is working on and that people will soon know about her new ventures

Tebogo Thobejane’s second attempt to own a club failed. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

It seems as if things aren't going the way socialite Tebogo Theobejane has planned after making her return to South Africa.

Tebogo Thobejane's gentleman's club attempt falls through

Earlier this year, the South African socialite Tebogo Thebejane had planned to open her very own adult entertainment business, aka a gentleman's club, after her horrific incident, but it seemed to have failed yet again after her second attempt.

According to ZiMoja, Thobejane returned to South Africa from Dubai to open her club, C30, in Sandton. However, after a week of operation, the club failed and permanently closed.

A close source to the socialite told the publication that Thobejane said that the club didn't last long and that she was attracting the right audience.

The source said:

"It didn't last. I think they did some renovations and tried to open but had to close down. She was not attracting the audience, and the shooting incident might have scared people a bit. The clubbing business is very competitive, and she tried to keep it on the low, but it did not work out."

The source further mentioned that there's nothing wrong with her failure in that business, as every entrepreneur knows that when a company fails, you always move to another one and push for it to work.

Speaking to the publication once again, Tebogo Thobejane has confirmed that she is now working on something else and that soon people will know about her ventures.

Tebogo Thobejane launches foundation

In more Tebogo Thobejane updates Briefly News shared the details behind the actress' new foundation, the Botlhale Foundation.

Tebogo is set to not only fight against cyberbullying but also educate people about the dangers of that type of harassment, speaking on her critical objectives for the foundation:

"We aim to empower young people with the knowledge and resources they need to handle online interactions wisely and safely."

