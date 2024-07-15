Tebogo Thebejane is gearing up to open another adult entertainment business

This after the actress had moved to Dubai in fear for her life after escaping a hail of bullets in a shooting incident

Mzansi is looking forward to paying Tebogo's club a visit after seeing a trailer of what they have to offer

Tebogo Thobejane is gearing up for the launch of her new adult entertainment business. Images: frwontou, MDNnewss

Tebogo Thobejane is back in the club business as she gears up to open another adult entertainment business.

Tebogo Thobejane opens adult entertainment club

It's clear that her recent shooting incident did not stop her from pursuing her passions, and Tebogo Thobejane is going straight for the bag!

Briefly News reported on the actress' horrific shooting incident that left her unscathed, but her car was anything but.

Having allegedly gone into hiding, the former Muvhango actress revealed that she had plans to open a new club after closing down Club X and relocating.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tebogo shared a teaser of her new adult entertainment business to give prospective patrons an idea of what to expect once she opens doors on 26 July 2024:

"Unlock the door to Forbidden Fantasy Club. Dare to dream."

Twitter (X) user izidabazabantu shared a recording from Tebogo's live stream where she spoke candidly about her new establishment:

Mzansi reacts to Tebogo Thobejane's new club

Netizens are excited about Tebogo's business, and can't wait to check it out:

katlegonkotwe contemplated:

"I would like to bring hubby here for his birthday to get some lap dances."

superstarmason confessed:

"You see, I wouldn't mind moving in and living here."

mothomr was curious:

"Where is the club, and how much is the entrance fee?"

basi_nene said:

"The best club in town thus far!"

MK_Moshaapalo confessed:

"Eh, I want to go visit Tebogo Thobejane’s new club. A se ka lerago a se ka Lerago."

Tebogo Thobejane launches foundation

In more Tebogo Thobejane updates, Briefly News shared the details behind the actress' new foundation, the Botlhale Foundation.

Tebogo is set to not only fight against cyberbullying but also educate people about the dangers of that type of harassment, speaking on her key objectives for the foundation:

"We aim to empower young people with the knowledge and resources they need to handle online interactions wisely and safely."

