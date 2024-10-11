Zonke Dikana had social media raving over her ageless beauty on her birthday

The singer celebrated another trip around the sun, and fans couldn't get enough of her timeless good looks

Mzansi celebrated Zonke's birthday while others continued to admire her beauty

Fans praised Zonke Dikana for her ageless beauty. Images: zonkemusic

South African soul singer, Zonke Dikana, celebrated her birthday with warm wishes from her supporters.

Zonke Dikana celebrates birthday

Famed singer, Zonke Dikana is celebrating another trip around the sun and took to her social media pages to honour her special day.

On her 45th birthday, the Feelings singer is gearing up for her anticipated The Evergreen: Unplugged concert on 30 November, and what better gift could fans give her than to buy a ticket?

Zonke is coming from the successful release of her album, Embo, and is at the peak of her career as one of the most celebrated soul singers the country has ever produced:

"It’s HER birthday! Thank you so much for all the birthday messages."

Mzansi shows love to Zonke Dikana

Like DJ Fresh's little crush, netizens marvelled at Zonke's ageless beauty and celebrated her special day:

MangetheMKP showed love to Zonke:

"You’re phenomenal and a goddess! Have a beautiful birthday!"

MokgatlaM1 wrote:

"Happy birthday! I hope you'll enjoy your day to the fullest. You have been more than a blessing to us with your talent. To many more years of your beautiful music."

mafirongubs posted:

"Happy birthday to you, mama, always looking good."

khandizwe_chris said:

"She's indeed ageing like fine wine."

Patrick61593939 was stunned:

"She looks 25, this one is beautiful!"

PMOTION5 blessed Zonke:

"Happy birthday, Zonke. May the God Almigthy bless you with many more years and success of good music. Enjoy your day."

mariamothomogolo responded:

"Happy birthday, queen. Thank you for the beautiful music."

__tshwarelo took a chance:

"I don't see a ring on that finger, so I still have a chance."

