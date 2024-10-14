Twins Ntando and Hlelo Masina celebrated their birthday in style after recently marking their return to entertainment

Entertainment commentator @PhilMphela shared a picture of the Masina twins reining in their 41st birthday in yellow

Mzansi online users took in the bright scenes, taking to the comments to gush over the duo and wishing them more life

The Masina got their swag on to ring in the birthday celebrations as they marked 41. Images: @HleloMasina

They say life begins at 40, and nobody would disagree if twins Hlelo and Ntando Masina sold their 41st birthday as their new beginning.

The pair, who announced their return to Mzansi's colourful entertainment sector in June, looked bright and stunning as they reined it in.

Masina twins' yellow mellow birthday

Entertainment commentator @PhilMphela posted a picture of the pair slaying dragons in their birthday fits on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

It had the caption:

"Hlelo and Ntando Masina turn 41 ... Happy birthday, Queens."

How time flies.

The mellow twins understood the assignment when they wore matching yellow dresses, which, unlike them, had distinguishable designs.

Sitting down for a selfie, they wore yellow shades for the forever moment. Their gold hoop, clip-on earrings, and red matte lipstick against bright white smiles complete their picture-perfect canvas.

After a decade in the wilderness, the former YFM presenters recently announced their return to the entertainment industry.

Noting that they hadn't taken a break but instead focused on other essential life pursuits, they said they marked their return to entertainment with a podcast, Gifted with Hlelo and Ntando, launched in December 2023.

It releases one episode monthly and celebrates the joy of family, faith, and the magic of people's unique talents and gifts.

Mzansi gushes over yellow pair

Mphela's post celebrating the pair garnered nearly 280,000 views and 8800 likes. Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary that lit up the comments.

@odedanilo wrote:

"The first it girls I ever knew."

@ms_tourist said:

"Wow! They look good. Happy birthday to them."

@EzamaCirha added:

"Haybo, sebefike nini ku 41 na (when did they reach 41)? Happy birthday, anyway."

