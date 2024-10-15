The South African actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu is preparing to run the iconic comrades marathon in 2025

This decision came after he missed this year's marathon in June 2024 due to an ankle operation he had in April

The Uzalo star said that he was feeling better and that he had started joining short-distance races

The 40-year-old actor Cebo Mthembu has shared what he has planned for 2025.

Actor Cebo Mthembu gears up for comrades marathon in 2025

The 40-year-old actor hailing from KZN has made headlines again after expressing his disappointment regarding the IEC during voting days earlier this year.

The Uzalo star, who plays a comic detective, has told Khalabemgeza Nyawo that he is preparing for the upcoming iconic comrade's marathon, which will take place in 2025.

According to Daily Sun, Mthembu missed out on this year's race because he had an ankle operation in April 2024. The actor also told the publication that he was feeling better and has been preparing himself dor the big race next year by participating in short-distance races.

He said:

“My heart was sore when I had to miss this year's race because of my operation because I have been running the comrades marathon since 2018. I really did miss having people cheering for me all the way to the finish line, and their cheering has always motivated me. to keep going and reach the finish live, but all in all, I'm very happy to be back. Even my club, Manguzi Athletic, will be ecstatic to have me back on the club."

Mthembu also mentioned taking everything step by step to accommodate his healing.

