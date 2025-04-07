Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has been announced as the next victim of the celebrity roast which will be hosted by Showmax

The event will take place on Friday, 2 May 2025, during the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival that will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were excited about the show and said Zille should be prepared for the worst

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson, Helen Zille has been announced by Showmax as the next victim of their celebrity host.

The former Western Cape Premier, will be targeted by a host of panelists at the Laugh African Comedy Festival on Friday, 2 May 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Zille, a former journalist, served various roles in the Western Cape government such as the minister of education, mayor and premier.

Helen Zille is a popular member of South African politics

Watch Showmax's announcement in the viral video below:

Currently, Zille serves as the DA’s Federal Council Chairperson and recently surprised fans by standing with EFF leader Julius Malema over SANDF’s deployment in DR Congo.

The politician has also been involved in defending her party after Safety and Security MMC JP Smith’s offices were raided by the police in January.

During her political career, Zille has also been a constant user of social media by personally interacting with citizens on social media and often drawing both praise and criticism.

Showmax announced their headline act on Instagram:

Showmax adds Zille to the list of roast victims

Since the annoucnement of the show, Showmax are yet to name the panelists that will take part in the roast, while American comedian Deon Cole will headline the comedy festival.

Local fans are expecting a night filled with raunchy jokes as Zille joins the list of local roast victims such as Khanyi Mbau, Somizi, Kenny Kunene, Steve Hofmeyr and the late AKA.

The celebrity roast is a longstanding tradition worldwide and several iconic celebrities such as Justin Bieber, US President Donald Trump and Charlie Sheen have been targets.

Fans are excited for the roast of Zille

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are excited for the show as they expect Zille to be subjected to several raunchy and over the line gut busters.

Robyndunlopcomedy is excited:

“This is so crazy! I can’t wait to hear what she says back.”

Todi.mogale cannot wait:

“It is here!”

Cherrified_ expects a great show:

“Should be epic! I trust you guys to bring our beloved Cupcake for the next one.”

Stefanjacobs123 asked a question:

“2nd of May. Will the tickets be sold with 15% or 15.5% VAT?”

Relebogile_rr made a suggestion:

“Ndlozi should be part of the panel.”

Todi_M2 praised Showmax:

“Okay now I believe in @ShowmaxOnline they pulled it off!! I wonder who the roast masters will be, any guesses?”

Tersfees wants the show:

“Please make this happen! Ouma's will be the best, most-watched roast ever!”

ALETTAHA expects laughter:

“Oh, goody gumdrops. I'll laugh till I fall over.”

KeituSeaketso prasied Zille:

“You’re such a sport! I can bet this is going to be the most-watched roast! Well done for pulling this off @ShowmaxOnline @LaughAfricaCom.”

Thee_Cherri warned Zille:

“Are you prepared?? Who is on the panel? They are going to fry you. #ShowmaxRoastofHelenZille #LaughAfricaComFest.”

