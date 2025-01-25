Cape Town's MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith's offices have been raided following investigations into alleged fraud and corruption

He has been accused of being involved in a construction fraud and corruption case in which another MMC was also implicated

Smith said the raid was a political smear campaign against him and denied that he was involved in any corrupt activities, and the DA's Helen Zille supported him

Helen Zille called the investigation into JP Smith a political smear campaign. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @AFRICANDEMOC/ X

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The MMC for Safety and Security in Cape Town, JP Smith, has slammed allegations of fraud and corruption against him after his offices were raided on 24 January 2025.

JP Smith's offices raided

According to SABC News, Smith has been implicated in housing tender fraud in Cape Town's construction sector. The South African Police Service seized documents and cell phones from Smith and MMC of Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy Xanthea Limberg. Smith is being investigated for his ties to former MMC of Human Settlements Malusi Booi, who was arrested on fraud and corruption charges.

What did Smith say?

In a statement, Smith said a political hit squad mobilised the raid against him. He said he became aware of the alleged hit squad last year and that members of SAPS have briefed senior African National Congress members. He added that he received recordings of conversations that point to a conspiracy against him.

Why does Zille support him?

According to News24, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chair, Helen Zille, supported Smith. She said Smith informed her of the investigation. She said that Smith has many enemies who want to remove him from his seat.

Helen Zille was aware of the investigation into JP Smith. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Recent investigations into politicians

The former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was arrested after a case of corruption was opened against her relating to receiving kickbacks during her tenure as the Minister of Defence

Former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa was also arrested on similar charges after he was accused of receiving bribes from IT company EOH

The African National Congress's former spokesperson, Pule Mabe, was arrested alongside his wife after he was accused of tender fraud and corruption

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni probed for fraud

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has been investigated for fraud and corruption. She was accused of irregularly awarding a tender in 2009.

Ntshavheni was the municipal manager for the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality when she awarded a company the contract to produce the municipality's financial report. The tender was originally over R500,000, but the company's services were extended to over R2 million.

