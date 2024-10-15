Singer MaWhoo and music producer Master KG have released a new banger titled uThukela

The two musicians worked with Amapiano vocalist Eemoh and Amapiano music producer Harry Cane

Fans gave the song and the music video a thumbs up, saying MaWhoo delivered the vocals

South African singer MaWhoo has released a new single just in time before the festive season begins. She worked with music producer Master KG on the song, which is a certified banger.

MaWhoo announces new music

Talented singer MaWhoo has a new song she released and it is titled uThukela. In the song, she worked with Wanitwa Mos label member Master KG, Amapiano vocalist Eemoh and music producer Harry Cane.

Announcing the song, MaWhoo thanked her fans for always supporting her music. She even released the music video on Monday, 14 October.

How Mzansi feels about uThukela

Fans approved of both the music video and the song, lauding MaWhoo's vocals and stunning beauty. However, some fans criticised Master KG, feeling that he lacks versatility.

Here are the positive reactions to the song:

sandile_ngwayi lauded:

"Hitmakers in 1 song."

andie_mcasa gushed:

"My favorite girl, you’re so talented👌❤️ can’t wait."

@thamzin_n said:

"Master KG is in a league of his own."

Some of the negative comments are below:

@Akani2008 said:

"Nice song but below their standards."

@TrevorSmithSnr replied:

"All the songs he's on, sound the same😏😏"

@PrinceShaba07 criticised:

"Something is off key.. bad Mixing..great Vocal takes... dry beat... sounds like two songs playing at once."

@Nganeh111 stated:

"But Master KG doesn’t even want to surprise us with a different sound… one and the same thing njalo njalo… yho."

MaWhoo trends after Maskandi performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo collaborated with Maskandi singer Mthandeni on their song Gucci. She performed the song for the first time and her dance moves failed to impress.

People online gave her mixed reviews, saying she was doing too much and should tone it down.

On a brighter note, their song amassed a lot of views in just a week of being released.

