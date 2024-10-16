Singer Brenda Mtambo recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mtambo opened up about her mental health is taking a knock

Her ability to be vulnerable saw many messages of kindness flooding her Instagram page, and people comforted her

Brenda Mtambo showed her vulnerable side when she got candid about her mental health issues.

Brenda Mtambo spoke about her mental health. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Brenda Mtambo on her mental health

Mhlaba Wethu singer Brenda Mtambo got real about her battles with her mental state, saying it is deteriorating. Mtambo shared that her grandmother's passing triggered her.

On Instagram lately, Mtambo said being silent is killing her.

"My mental health is deteriorating. I know this is too much information, I am scared not talking is killing me. I don’t look like I am sick I know , but I am dying from grief , anxiety and so depressed. I wanted to heal away from the public but I work in public and I have to show up the way I am showing up on these pictures. Loosing my grandmother triggered me and the world feels empty."

Brenda said she wants to admit herself to the hospital, but she has to think about her children.

Fans comfort Brenda Mtambo

Fans gathered in her comments section and comforted her, assuring her that everything will be alright.

buhlebendalomda shared:

"@lootlove2 posted something so powerful namhlanje about Grief. There's a line ethi "Grief is love with no place to go" you just took one big step in creating umsele for that love to flow back to you. Thank you for telling your truth Queen. I love you dearly."

zizotshwete said:

"Thank you for sharing your heart. You deserve the help that you need. Allow yourself to receive it, sis. We are holding you up in prayers and sending Love ❤️"

melzinbala added:

"Oh sis. How awful to feel you must find a balance between showing up and wanting to hide. Please take care of your self - for you, for your babies. We’ll be here when you return."

luphumlongcayisa assured:

"You are doing just fine my sweetheart. There is no harm in reaching out to us the public. You are a part of us and we are a part of you. There are no shortcuts where grief is concerned. You have to allow it to devour you. But don’t allow it to deplete you. Rest in the knowledge you are not alone. And you are loved kakhulu."

