Sizwe Dhlomo Weighs In on Floyd Shovambu and Julius Malema’s Friendship: “Floyd Has Hurt the EFF”
- The South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has made headlines once again on social media
- The Kaya 959radio host recently weighed in on Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu's relationship
- The star also mentioned that Shivambu hurt the EFF and its followers the same way Jacob Zuma did to the ANC
The exit of Floyd Shivambu from the EFF political party left many questioning what happened behind closed doors, and Sizwe Dhlomo was one of the celebrities who decided to add his opinion on the matter.
Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Floyd and Julius Malema's relationship
Sizwe Dhlomo has been making headlines on social media as the resignation of Floyd Shivambu from the EFF to move to the MK Party still has many netizens shaken and wondering what had happened between him and Julius Malema.
Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, Dhlomo also weighed in on Shivambu and Malema's friendship after their sudden resignation. During a recent interview, Floyd finally broke his silence on why he stepped down from the EFF.
Responding to that, the Kaya 959 radio presenter claimed that Floyd hurt the EFF and its members the same way Jacob Zuma did to the ANC with his departure.
Dhlomo said:
"One thing is for certain, Floyd has hurt the EFF. Whether they are ready to admit it or not, his departure attenuated them. They will never be the same. It’s the same thing Jacob Zuma did to the ANC."
Sizwe further shared that Floyd Shivambu's actions make it seem that he is now Julius Malema's enemy, and someone should explain all of this to him.
Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu
In a related article, Briefly News reported that party leader Julius Malema said he would remove Shivambu's influence from the party.
Malema delivered an emotionally charged speech and said those aligned with Shivambu would follow him out of the party.
