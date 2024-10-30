Makazole Mapimpi’s Wife Swazi Shows Off Face Without Make Up, Mzansi Reacts: “What a Beautiful Lady”
- Makazole Mapimpi's wife, Swazi, recently showed off her stunning make-up-free face
- The influencer had Mzansi men raving over her gorgeous face, saying she was a keeper
- This after the couple announced their pregnancy and marriage, news that had the ladies spiralling
Makazole Mapimpi's wife had social media gagging over her make-up-free face.
Makazole Mapimpi's wife shares new selfie
Makazole Mapimpi's gorgeous wife, Swazi, is back to shake the table after recently announcing her pregnancy.
The influencer, who often shares photos of her looks, outings, and flawless face, recently shared a new selfie without makeup.
Not only that, but Swazi appears to have given birth and is seen in her new snap holding a baby while showing off her post-patrum glow.
Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared Swazi's photo from her Instagram story:
"Makazoli Mapimpi's wife, Swazi (32), shows off her face without make-up."
Mzansi reacts to Swazi's gorgeous photo
Netizens raved over Swazi's good looks and praised Mapimpi for scoring a 10. Previously, the ladies threw a fit after finding out that not only was their crush taken, but he was also expecting a bundle of joy - sorry, ladies!
FootballStage_1 was stunned:
"What a beautiful lady. She is stunning!"
SesiNono was jealous:
"She's a beauty! We are jealous, though. How could she take him away from us? Njani?"
AdamDarmia said:
"Wow, nice face there."
SimsMagubane was shocked:
"When did Mapimpi get married now? Yoh, I'm so behind!"
gwembe_ was impressed:
"Mapimpi scored a real one."
MarketingGeeks4 threw shade:
"She's so cute without makeup but with a filter."
Makazole Mapimpi bags huge brand partnership
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Makazole Mapimpi's exciting collaboration with Hollywoodbets.
The Rugby World Cup champion and Springboks player was announced as the latest ambassador for the growing betting brand.
Mapimpi said he was looking forward to seeing what the partnership would do not only for himself but for the community as well:
"I align with Hollywoodbets because I love giving back to the community."
