The American music giant Quincy Jones has sadly passed away on Sunday, 3 November 2024

The American record producer died at the age of 91 at his home in Bel Air in the US

Many netizens poured in their tributes on social media after hearing the news about Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones has passed away. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Sad news has hit the music industry in America as one of the legendary music icons and record producers has passed away.

Quincy Jones dies at the age of 91

The legendary American record producer Quincy Jones sadly died on Sunday, 3 November 2024, at his home in Bel Air.

The news of the legendary icon's death was shared on social media by several media outlets in America, stating that it was confirmed that Jones passed away at the age of 91.

Many netizens on social media poured in their tributes and condolences after an online user, @PopBase, posted about Jones' death.

They wrote:

"Legendary producer Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. Some of his most notable work includes Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’, Frank Sinatra, and more."

See the post below:

Netizens pour in their condolences

Shortly after the sad news about Quincy Jones was shared on social media, many netizens poured their condolences and tributes. See some of the comments below:

@YallQunt wrote:

"R.I.P to one of the greatest legends in music history."

@notbroken_x said:

"Quincy Jones was the genius behind the music everyone pretends they don’t still dance to. Let’s see how fast people forget once the next overproduced garbage hits the charts. Real legends like him don’t get replaced, but good luck finding another hitmaker on his level."

@samiabutt63 responded:

"Quincy Jones, a musical genius whose impact on the world of music is immeasurable. Your creativity and innovation will be forever cherished. Rest in peace."

@Rockstar82vansh commented:

"Damn. This guy was responsible for some of the most iconic and biggest songs of all time. Rest in Power, Quincy Jones. Your legacy lives on through the music."

@MrVickyPoonia mentioned:

"A true icon whose music will live forever. Rest in peace, Quincy Jones."

@PuthPhyllis wrote:

"One of the greatest legends in our music industry. RIP Quincy Jones."

