Voting lines for Ukhozi FM's Song Of The Year competition have opened on 1 November up until 15 November

The station announced that they have introduced new rules on how listeners can vote for their favourite song

Listeners get to nominate who will be in the top 10 of the hotly contested music competition, but there is a new twist

The hotly contested music competition on Ukhozi FM, Ingoma ehlukanisa unyaka (Song Of The Year), has introduced a set of new voting rules.

Voting open for Ukhozi FM's SOTY nominees

The popular KwaZulu-Natal radio station took to social media to announce that voting lines for Ukhozi FM's Song Of The Year competition had opened. Voters got the chance to nominate their favourite song on Friday, 1 November, and they will do so until Friday, 15 November.

SNL reports that the station has introduced new rules for how listeners can vote for their favourite song. The song must have been released between 1 January 2024 and 31 October 2024.

The results are announced on New Year's Eve, and the winner is played right after the countdown, ushering people into the new year.

Who can enter the Ukhozi FM SOTY?

Lwazi Mthabela was quoted stating that any artist from any genre can be eligible for a nomination.

“The song must appear on three lists, including the list where the song is nominated by the listeners, a Top 10 selected internally by Ukhozi FM, and those appearing on the station's system,” Mthabela was quoted saying.

Sbongi Ngcobo, the business manager at the radio station, emphasised that the contest is purely based on the popular song, not on the favourite artist.

Mthandeni says he is the King Of Maskandi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that maskandi music star Mthandeni walked away with the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year at the recent SAMAs.

Mthandeni hopes this win affirms him as the King of Maskandi and boasts about having no competition in the music genre. The SAMAs took place this past weekend at Johannesburg’s Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

