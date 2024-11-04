Danny K has announced his long-awaited music comeback after a five-year hiatus, sharing a video revealing new music is on the way

After a five-year break, famous singer and songwriter Danny K has announced his much-awaited music comeback. The star shared a video sharing that he has new music coming out soon.

Danny K has revealed that he is releasing new music after a five-year break. Image: Michelly Rall/WireImage and Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Danny K teases new music

South African music lovers' prayers have been answered. Danny K, one of the biggest names in music, had the streets buzzing when he shared a video announcing his return to the industry.

Speaking on his Instagram page, Danny K said the song is already done but is waiting for the green light after the sample has been cleared. He said:

"A lot of people have been asking for new music. It’s taken me a long time. But I started getting that itch and felt like I needed to put something out. I'm really excited about it. New music is coming out, and I hope you enjoy it because we had a lot of fun making it."

Mzansi reacts to Danny K's announcement

Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many said they can't wait for their favourite star to drop new music.

@kimcraig_____ said:

"Wonderful ❤️, waiting in eager anticipation 🔥"

@gavinkay23 commented:

"It's going to lift you out of your skin 🙏🏼💚"

@luca_lebleu wrote:

"Danny K comeback before gta6 👀"

@innodlamini noted:

"Can't wait to give it a listen"

@michellegundelfinger said:

"Can’t wait to hear your new song 🎵"

@djdinobravo said:

"It’s about time 🔥🔥🔥 Bring on the tunes 💃🏾🕺🏾"

@sixties_sass added:

"Love your music and look forward to hearing another hit 🙌🏼👌🏼"

Elaine releases music video for her new song Love Me Slowly

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that talented South African singer Elaine has been working hard to give her fans and followers the music they have been asking for.

We can all agree that Elaine is in her creative bag. The singer drove music lovers crazy with her latest album, Stone Cold Heart. As if that wasn't enough, she has released the visuals for her song Love Me Slowly.

