The South African Amapiano performer and artist Toss recently made it known that he will be bigger than Burna Boy

This was after the Umlando hitmaker shared that Amaiano changed his life as he is now able to feed his family

He also shared that he is working on something and that he will also be dropping his EP soon

Toss said he would be bigger than Burna Boy. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The South African Amapiano star Toss has been growing immensely in the music industry. He has made a name for himself, and recently, he talked about his journey in Amapiano.

Toss claims he will be bigger than Burna Boy

The Amapiano performer and vocalist Toss recently made a bold statement regarding where he will be in the music game in future. According to Daily Sun, the Umlando hitmaker confidently said that he will be bigger than the Nigerian star Burna Boy globally.

During his candid interview with the publication, the 25-year-old performer also revealed that ever since he came into the spotlight, he has been able to put food on the table for his family.

He also mentioned how he has been able to fame and the pressure that comes with it.

He said:

"This genre has impacted my life positively; I can put bread on my family’s tables. Dealing with fame, I think it’s good to stay true to who you are. If you are able to do it, you'll be able to detect things that aren't for you and things that are for you.

"Family keeps you grounded, and you can see things properly and move with peace. Globally, we are going bigger than Burna Boy. Keep this recording. You will see it."

