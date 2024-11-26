Popular South African actress Asavela Mqokiyana's insane face card left the internet wilding

The former Isibaya actress showed off her natural beauty in a hot selfie and left fans dumbfounded

People appreciated Asavela's beauty, saying she should stick to wearing minimal to no make-up

Asavela Mqokiyana showed off her natural beauty. Image: @asavela_m

Asavela's stunning face card steals the show

Former Isibaya actress Asavela Mqokiyana recently stole the show on social media when she showed off her insane face card. She looked stunning as she wore no make-up.

A growing number of celebs have ditched make-up to show off their natural faces, such as Nomzamo Mbatha, who aged backwards when she shared her selfie.

Instead, Asavela stunned in a silky, shiny weave and lipgloss only. The X blog page, @MDNnewss, shared the selfie, which sparked various reactions.

SA shares thoughts on Asavela's face card

This is how Mzansi reacted. Many people have mixed reactions:

@Lisa_Akh said:

"She's pretty, ke lomntana shame, and I don't rate her as a celebrity because of how she carries herself, ngumntu wabantu lona [she is a people's person]; I also doubt she sees herself as a celeb naye futhi.🫶"

@Malume_1995 shared:

"Ask her to remove the make-up and post you will run away. Make up is boosting her,B IG TIME."

@MarketingGeeks4 said:

"But with filters."

@Hozeh5 gushed:

"Looking good."

@lebekomp26 replied:

"Mara yena she always looks like this minus the lipstick and wig."

@miss_machik said:

"I had to go to IG just to confirm, she looks different yet pretty."

@u_simma stated:

"This isn’t a revelation she rarely relies on make-up."

@Touit3ur claimed:

"Make up and filter, same WhatsApp group."

@DoreenMasinga reacted:

"Short natural hair is her thing. It makes her natural beauty come out. Go back to your Isibaya look Asavela."

@sithole_ve20180 said:

"I don't know her, but she's beautiful. Xem should just stay out of make-up."

Linda Mtoba wows fans with no make-up selfie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Linda Mtoba went makeup-free in her Instagram picture and went viral afterwards.

Many people praised the South African actress, with many commenting that she looked even more stunning without make-up.

Source: Briefly News