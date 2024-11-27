Liesl Laurie Mthombeni was accused of being rude to fans at OR Tambo International Airport after allegedly responding curtly to a photo request

Social media users defended Liesl, noting that public figures are human and may have bad days or feel overwhelmed in busy settings

Fans emphasised that she still agreed to the pictures and highlighted the pressure celebrities face in maintaining public interactions

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni's fans stood up for her after being accused of being rude to fans. The conversation started when a fan who witnessed the ordeal opened up on social media.

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni was called out for being rude to fans. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @liesllaurie

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni accused of being rude

Social media users defended Liesl Mthombeni after a peep accused her of being rude to fans at OR Tambo International Airport.

A user with the handle @YourBoy_TK noted that Mrs Mthombeni was cold to a few girls who approached her for a picture. The post read:

"Oh, I was standing next to Liesl at O.R Tambo on Saturday, and some girls wanted to take a pic with her; they greeted and asked, and she just gave them the coldest "Quick!" I've ever heard. Literally that one word."

Fans defend Liesl Laurie Mthombeni

Social media users understood why Liesl might have been rude to her fans. May noted that as a human being, the model might have been in a bad mood.

@sagwadi05 wrote:

"You people expect well-known people to never have bad days."

@_FentseM commented:

"Surely it gets exhausting constantly being asked to take photos, in the same shoes i would also say quick on that one day 😭"

@StrAightMARVIN said:

"How unclassy, asking to take pictures at an airport. We expect people who take flights to not be groupies. Especially for someone who’s not even a celeb. Liesl wanted to take her flight in peace."

@BIOCHEMIST94 noted:

"She was there for travelling and not for a photo shoot. Airports are so frustrating, and the last thing you need is people stopping you for pictures. At the end of the day, people want to catch their flights on time and maybe get a cuppa before boarding."

@Lothando12 said:

"The entitlement you guys have on celebrities bores me. Y'all forget that they are also human."

@KholoDimples added:

"At least she agreed to take the pictures. She owes no one pictures btw. I know Zenande Mfe...would have said "NO" 🙂‍↕️"

@rhandzu_love19 wrote:

"And that is okay! She’s human she can’t always be in a happy mood…"

Kelly Khumalo's missed flight causes a stir

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo was livid after missing her flight recently, taking a video to blast the airline for its lack of communication with passengers.

Controversial South African singer Kelly Khumalo was heartbroken when she missed her flight allegedly due to the airline's incompetence. The singer spoke about the ordeal in a video that has gone viral on social media.

