Mihlali Ndamase is a year older, and her new age has sparked a debate among social media users. Many could not believe how young the controversial media personality is.

Mihlali Ndamase's age shocked social media users. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase's actual age revealed on her birthday

Congratulations are in order for controversial media personality Mihlali Ndamase, who just turned 28 years old. The YouTuber has made headlines over the years, especially about her fancy lifestyle and dating life.

Mihlali Ndamase's real age was revealed by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on social media. Khawula shared Mihlali's stunning picture and wrote:

"Mihlali Ndamase celebrates her 28th birthday."

Fans react to Mihlali Ndamase's age

Social media users expressed shock over the content creator's real age. Many admitted that they thought she was older. Others complimented her for her unmatched beauty.

@MakaGti said:

"28 really?!!?! I mean. Umnyaka webhola uRight."

@Skii_88 commented:

"🤣🤣🤣They start operating at a young age."

@ThabiSoul_Deep wrote:

"Judging by how she "has been..." through it all in her life, I thought she was approaching 40."

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"And here I was thinking she’s around early 30s😪👀"

@_officialMoss noted:

"She wrecked lots of homes during this 28 years? 😭"

@Abraham_Zuma wrote:

"I love how her make-up doesn't hide her skin tone👌🏼"

@DonaldMakhasane noted:

"Such a beautiful young lady."

@0megaBoya said:

"She isn't 38 kanti?"

