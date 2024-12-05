Miss Universe first runner-up Chidimma Adetshina launched a new YouTube channel to share her life journey after stepping away from pageantry

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has launched a new YouTube channel. The controversial model shared the good news with her fans and followers on social media.

Chidimma Adetshina has urged fans to follow her YouTube channel.

Chidimma Adetshina launches YouTube channel

Miss Universe first runner-up Chidimma Adetshina, is ready to give her followers a glimpse of her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, Chidimma revealed that she is launching her new YouTube channel. The star, who recently announced that she is officially done with pageantry, said the aim of the YouTube channel is to share her journey after the Miss Universe pageant. She said:

"I’m beyond excited to finally share my journey after the crown 🤍Kindly subscribe to my YouTube channel as I take you through my world ❤️"

Fans react to Chidimma's new YouTube channel

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some were over the moon for the model, while others said they thought she would be doing bigger things than launching a YouTube channel.

@rinae_daniels said:

"No chichi , not a YouTube channel. Aren’t you supposed to be on billboards and stuff 😢(bigger things). I’m not happy with Nigeria at this point."

@auntyb_magictouch commented:

"You guys should subscribe to our queens YouTube channel 😍😍"

@chefli_' added:

"So excited 😍 I had a dream that I met you the other day & you were so lovely 🥰 !!"

@blessiingfredrick wrote:

"If the Queen says we should Subscribe to her new YouTube Channel, then we don't have any choice but to. YouTube Here we come 😍😍😍😍😍"

