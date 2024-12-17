Rugby legend, Eben Etzebeth brightened staff members' day during his shopping trip at Gateway's Adidas store

The Springbok player shared a photo showing the excited retail team posing with big smiles for the camera

South Africans loved seeing the humble interaction between the rugby giant and the store's welcoming staff

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth praised friendly staff at the Umhlanga Adidas store in a post that went viral. Images: @ebenetzebeth4 Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth showed his down-to-earth nature during a recent shopping trip. The rugby champion took to his Instagram page @ebenetzebeth4 to praise the friendly service he received at the Adidas Gateway store in Umhlanga.

The World Cup winner shared a photo of the cheerful staff members posing excitedly for the camera, captioning his post:

"Friendliest staff @adidasza Gateway store in Umhlanga. Last bit of shopping done for 2024."

View the picture here:

More than just a rugby player

Known as one of rugby's greatest locks with an impressive 130 caps as a Springbok, Etzebeth continues to dominate both international and domestic rugby.

Currently representing both the South African national team and the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, the 32-year-old athlete is famous not just for his aggressive gameplay but also for his warm interactions with fans and his trademark Afrikaans charm.

His popularity extends beyond the rugby field, where he often records personalized videos for supporters, delivering everything from birthday messages to motivational talks for aspiring young players.

Social media celebrates the moment

The wholesome interaction had Instagram users talking:

@kubendren.pillay expressed excitement:

"Lucky staff🙌🔥👏😍"

@kinyua_jr noted with awe:

"Bro is absolute unit!"

@bernvanrixtel showed appreciation with emojis:

"👏👏🔥"

@rhysie_boi338 shared regretfully after missing his chance to see the Springbok:

"@jasmainerose1 we should have stayed at gateway!"

@mymbrcity reacted:

"Love love😍😍😍"

More stories of humble Springboks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi touched fans' hearts when he shared a throwback picture from his high school rugby days at Grey High School, showing his humble beginnings.

Beloved Springbok physiotherapist Rene Naylor, known as Player 24, earned praise from the rugby community as she bid farewell after 16 dedicated years with the team.

Star player Cheslin Kolbe showed true humility after winning the Player's Player of the Year award, choosing to thank his teammates rather than take solo credit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News