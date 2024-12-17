Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi earned respect from local fans after sharing a picture of his high school playing days on social media

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion showed off a picture of himself and his u16 teammates at Grey High School

Local rugby fans praised Kolisi on social media, while some commented about the old-school kit and gear

World champion Springbok flanker Siya Kolisi shared a nostalgic picture on social media after posting an image of his Grey High School side.

The celebrated Bok skipper is seen in the front row of the picture, surrounded by his u16 teammates.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi posted a nostalgic picture on social media. Image: Paul Harding and Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi recently led the Boks on a successful European tour and posted a short message with the picture, simply saying: ‘u/16A ! Yho tough times’.

Siya Kolisi shares nostalgic picture

Kolisi shared his picture on Instagram:

After defending their Rugby World Cup title in 2023, the Boks enjoyed a successful 2024 season, in which they only lost once out of 13 Tests.

Kolisi played a starring role in the campaign, extending his appearance tally to 92 and raising his points contribution to 60.

Fans love Kolisi’s old-school picture

Local rugby fans praised Kolisi on social media, saying the high-earning rugby star impressed them by sharing a part of his history.

Xolisa Velem was impressed:

“What a team.”

Andre De Klerk liked the old-school look:

“The shoulder pad era in all its glory!”

So Alias also noted the shoulder pads:

“Back in the day when shoulder pads were still a thing.”

Jacques Bestbier has respect for Kolisi’s old school:

“All love for Sir George Grey creating three excellent schools: Grey High School, Grey College and Auckland Grammer (NZ).”

Miguel Andrés has some memories:

“Oooof! I remember the all-cotton jersey. Might as well wear sandpaper to the match.”

Zuko The Don likes the look:

“The long sleeve.”

Wally Hwata is hopeful:

“I hope you guys are still in touch with each other. Looking back to where the dream was developed.”

Mashobane Moruthane made a plea:

“Can we advocate that we have an adequate sport in public SA schools now that you have a platform, my brother? This is sad that most, if not all, rugby success comes from private schools. Let’s help the poor and suffering. You are HIM, @siyakolisi; you are our hope; even our education minister takes their family to private schools. It’s hopeless to our community in a rural area, my brother; I will help for sure.”

AG Jappie is impressed:

“Legends.”

viwe mzaidume remembers the team:

“This team was levels, they beat us at Selborne in 2008.”

Bok stars join UFC champion by showing off impressive wheels

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth shared a picture alongside UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, showing off new Mercedes Benz cars.

The trio showed off their impressive new toys after meeting in Kwa-Zulu Natal, and they also made Mzansi swoon with multiple selfies of them together.

