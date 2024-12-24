The cast and crew of the BET series Queendom have allegedly not been paid their salaries as promised

According to reports, they were allegedly supposed to have been paid on 23 December after months of non-payment

They were sent letters informing them of the payment delay, and no clarity was given as to when they would get paid

'Queendom' cast and crew have allegedly not been paid. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Things are still not looking too good for the cast and crew of the BET series Queendom when it comes to receiving their salaries.

No salary payments for Queendom team

According to TshisaLIVE, the cast crew members, consisting of Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba and more, were promised their salaries on 23 December 2024. However, they were instead given letters informing them that this was not going to happen.

This comes after months of delays and no proper communication. The news publication shared a letter sent to the cast and cream, which read in part:

"...it is with the heaviest heart that we have to inform you all that the promised payment today cannot be honoured, " the letter read.

They continued by stating that they could not share when the next promised date would be. They informed them that they had communicated with the stakeholders on a way forward, but that was also fruitless.

No clarity on salary issues

It seems that the producers are also in the dark about when the payment issues will be sorted.

"This is a hard and gut-wrenching message to deliver on the eve of Christmas. No words can repair this. No apology can soften the blow," they continued.

The letter praised their hard work and dedication to their work, saying they did not deserve this treatment. The producers also expressed regret for having to further delay payments even towards the end of December.

The team even wrote a letter to Minister Gayton McKenzie, but he did not act.

Rami Chuene defends Queendom cast and crew

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Rami Chuene shared her thoughts on the ongoing payment delays involving the Queendom cast.

Rami urged industry mates to form a united front and use a better strategy for production houses to take them seriously.

