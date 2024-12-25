South African vocalist Msaki has released her poetry book, The Dark Warmth of Dreams , showcasing her creative talents beyond music

The book is a collection of poems from her EP Nalithemba and her album Zaneliza: How The Water Moves

Fans have praised her writing, while some humorously commented on the book cover, with comparisons to artist Rasta's style

Talented South African vocalist Msaki has proven that her talents know no limits after releasing her poetry book, The Dark Warmth of Dreams.

Msaki has released a poetry book titled ‘The Dark Warmth of Dreams’. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Although Msaki is taking a break from the music industry, she is now channelling her creativity into honing her writing skills. The singer, who celebrated a decade in the music industry, recently released her much-awaited book.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the news about Msaki's poetry book. Per the post, The Dark Warmth of Dreams is a collection of poems from her first EP, Nalithemba and her first album, Zaneliza: How The Water Moves.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Msaki's new poetic book

Social media users congratulated the singer for the release of her book. Many gave her flowers for being one of the best writers in the country. Others poked fun at Msaki's book cover, saying Rasta had painted it.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Rasta did her book cover."

@BaraDinto commented:

"Another reason to be happy to be alive 🥂"

@fearless_omphy said:

"One thing about Msaki, she will write 👌👌👌"

@BlackLckd wrote:

"And she decided to put Khanyi Mbau's face on it? 😭"

@azegtom1 added:

"Rasta did the book cover?"

@azegtom1 wrote:

"Well done to MSaki on the milestone."

Anele Mdoda buys MacG’s new book Uncacelable

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda recently supported MacG and purchased a copy of his new book, Uncacelable.

Taking a break from firing shots at Chris Brown, Anele Mdoda had social media buzzing when she showed off her copy of MacG's newly published book.

Uncacelable was released in October 2024 and received rave reactions ahead of its release. Many fans admired Mac's resilience despite constant scrutiny over his conduct on and off the camera.

