Msaki Releases Poetry Book ‘The Dark Warmth of Dreams’ Featuring Poems From Her Previous Work
- South African vocalist Msaki has released her poetry book, The Dark Warmth of Dreams, showcasing her creative talents beyond music
- The book is a collection of poems from her EP Nalithemba and her album Zaneliza: How The Water Moves
- Fans have praised her writing, while some humorously commented on the book cover, with comparisons to artist Rasta's style
Talented South African vocalist Msaki has proven that her talents know no limits after releasing her poetry book, The Dark Warmth of Dreams.
Although Msaki is taking a break from the music industry, she is now channelling her creativity into honing her writing skills. The singer, who celebrated a decade in the music industry, recently released her much-awaited book.
Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the news about Msaki's poetry book. Per the post, The Dark Warmth of Dreams is a collection of poems from her first EP, Nalithemba and her first album, Zaneliza: How The Water Moves.
Take a look at the post below:
Fans react to Msaki's new poetic book
Social media users congratulated the singer for the release of her book. Many gave her flowers for being one of the best writers in the country. Others poked fun at Msaki's book cover, saying Rasta had painted it.
@ChrisEcxel102 said:
"Rasta did her book cover."
@BaraDinto commented:
"Another reason to be happy to be alive 🥂"
@fearless_omphy said:
"One thing about Msaki, she will write 👌👌👌"
@BlackLckd wrote:
"And she decided to put Khanyi Mbau's face on it? 😭"
@azegtom1 added:
"Rasta did the book cover?"
@azegtom1 wrote:
"Well done to MSaki on the milestone."
