Sport fanatic Mama Joy Chauke was seen enjoying the festive season with her French lover

The sports fan posted several pictures of herself living it up in Zambia with Papa Joy on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mama Joy out and about in Zambia

Mama Joy Chauke is out and about with her hubby. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy sure is a gone girl. She recently shared on social media that she is living her best life this festive season with her French lover, Papa Joy.

Mama Joy and hubby on baecation

The sports fanatic Mama Joy has made headlines again on social media after she recently married her lover in a traditional Tsonga wedding.

Earlier on, the sports fan Mama Joy shared some pictures on her social media page, updating her fans and followers that she was on a baecation with her partner in Zambia.

The photos were captioned:

"Inside the boat Zambezi River Zambia."

Netizens react to Mama Joy's post

Many netizens flooded the comment section shortly after Mama Joy shared pictures of her on vacation on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@JustJules11981 complimented Mama Joy:

"You look so beautiful."

@Nhleiks5 said:

"I'm happy for you Mamajoy."

@karabeast24 wrote:

"All of this wouldn't have been possible without our donations."

@Zenzele1090349 responded:

"Enjoy, mama. You deserve every happiness that comes your way."

@Zeeyah068065 replied:

"I'm sorry my eyes deceived me. At first glance, I thought Papa Joy was floating in the water. After zooming in, I realised it was when I saw clearly. Have fun, mama. Happiness suits you Mama Joy."

Mama Joy flaunts new ride

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Mama Joy's new whip, a sleek Audi with netizens talking. As expected, some netizens claimed the car was bought by the government, more specifically, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Previously, the department had to defend Mama Joy and Botha Msila's Rugby World Cup trip that Mzansi claimed was funded by the government.

