Sizwe Dhlomo recently dragged a troll after being accused of fishing for engagement

The radio personality claimed he was in no way looking for internet fame because of who he is

His clap back sparked mixed reactions online, leaving many fans impressed as the rest rolled their eyes



Sizwe Dhlomo had social media at a stand-still after the vicious clap back he served one netizen.

Sizwe Dhlomo claps back at troll

You know you're in for a good laugh when Sizwe Dhlomo pops into Twitter (X), and the radio personality's often dark humour knows no bounds.

Known to casually flaunt his wealth from time to time, the Kaya FM presenter took it up a notch after he was accused of fishing for clout.

Following his recent kind gesture, a fan reached out to Sizwe for a donation of a roof box (or cargo box) for his car, to which Sizwe asked for more information on his request:

"What’s a roof box, my G?"

This was when another tweep, Scelozz, claimed Sizwe knew what a roof box was and was merely fishing for engagement, to which he responded:

"I don’t need engagement, bro. I’m Sizwe Dhlomo."

"The guy has got 400 followers, and he thinks I need engagement from the likes of him? Lol!"

Here's what Mzansi said about Sizwe Dhlomo's clap back

Netizens hyped Sizwe up and said his comeback was goals:

DriginalMu56335 was impressed:

"Now, this is the level of confidence I like and wish for people."

zie_dodzo said:

"Dinangwe doesn't need engagements; engagements need Dinangwe."

msjmusa posted:

"He better recognise, put some respect on Sizwe Dhlomo."

MLisiwe wrote:

"I want a t-shirt written 'I'm Sizwe Dhlomo.'"

Meanwhile, others have grown tired of his boastfulness:

CaleborBelac said:

"That doesn't sound as hard as you think, bruv."

UMntuNgabantu wrote:

"You sound like a 10-year-old bragging about their toys."

Ro_Henny_ was surprised:

"Haibo, big head much?"

MuskedTrader4 posted:

"We're tired now."

