Radio personality Khutso Theledi shared a stunning picture of herself at the Metro FM studios

Khutso Theledi posted the photo on Instagram and shared a powerful caption on self-love

Social media users were in awe over her beauty and gorgeous hairstyle, saying her husband, Wamina, is very lucky

Khutso Theledi stunned internet users with her gorgeous picture. Image: @khutsotheledi

Source: Instagram

South African radio presenter Khutso Theledi took to social media to post a stunning photo that sent people wild.

Khutso Theledi stuns in new photo

Metro FM radio personality Khutso Theledi had the internet going gaga over her captivating beauty and stunning body in her recent Instagram post.

Theledi posted the photo on Instagram and shared a powerful caption on loving herself. On Instagram, Khutso said, "Grateful for everything that forced me to love myself more."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In September, Khutso and her hubby jetted off to Italy to spend some time away with their loved ones.

X page @MDNnewss posted the photo:

Mzansi in awe over Khutso's beauty

Netizens were in awe over her beauty and gorgeous hairstyle. Many said her Italian husband, Wamina, is very lucky to have her.

The star and Wamina got engaged in 2023. In December 2023, they held a traditional ceremony ahead of their marriage.

Khutso Theledi posted stunning photos with her husband. Image: @khutsotheledi

Source: Instagram

This is what fans had to say:

@randyjones gushed:

"Guys, does anyone feel Khutso's energy on the radio? This lady just uplifts your spirit real talk?"

@busimkhabela shared:

"Beautiful hun. You don't disappoint. I love the hair."

@ChrisExcel102 replied:

"That white brother is very lucky here."

@Zayen30 asked:

"How old is she? Asking for a friend."

@RefilweSeboko stated:

"With a pretty heart."

Khutso Theledi and hubby spark debate after Chidimma Adetshina saga

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khutso Theledi and her husband, Wamina, shared a cute picture on social media and had fans buzzing.

Social media users made remarks on the couple's future children's nationality amid the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's fraud allegations saga.

Chichi and her mother were embroiled in an identity fraud saga, and this saw her withdrawing from the competition. People likened Khutso and Wamina's kids will face the same hurdle.

Source: Briefly News