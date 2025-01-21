TV personality and actress Minnie Dlamini recently interacted with Dr Monaisa on his social media account

The radio and TV personality recently liked Dr Brian Monaisa's post on his Instagram account

This comes after Dr Monaisa's Tanzanian baby mama Neema Aloyce alleged that Dlamini stole her man

Minnie Dlamini interacts with Dr Brian Monaisa. Images: Minnie Dlamini and JohnsonAwalle

Source: Twitter

TV personality Minnie Dlamini interacted with her alleged "new" boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa on his Instagram account five days ago.

This comes after Monaisa's baby mama Neema Aloyce trended on social media on Monday, 20 January when she claimed that Dlamini had broken her "happy" home and stolen her baby daddy, Dr Brian Monaisa.

Monaisa's baby mama apologised to the actress and media personality in a statement on Monday, 20 January after the allegations against Dlamini.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared the Tanzanian businesswoman's statement on Instagram after Monaisa shared cosy photos, and videos of himself and Dlamini on his Instagram account a week ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Minnie Dlamini interacts with Dr Brian Monaisa on social media. Images: Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa

Source: Instagram

Friends confirm romance

Friends of the media personality Minnie Dlamini and the celebrity surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed to ZiMoja that the two are indeed an item.

An insider revealed to the publication that Dlamini and Monaisa's romance just happened naturally when both of them became single.

"There was no extramarital affair or cheating, just people who had a great time together as friends", adds the friend.

The actress' last public relationship was with her estranged husband, Quinton Jones in 2022. The pair confirmed their divorce in a statement on social media.

The TV personality also recently hinted on her social media account that her divorce from the father of her son has not been finalised. She shared a GIF on her Instagram which read:

"Me waiting for my divorce to be finalised."

Minnie Dlamini and ex-husband rubbish rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband, Quinton Jones rubbished reports that she was unfaithful in her marriage.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged Jones filed for divorce after discovering that Dlamini was dating Edwin Sodi. Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones released a statement rubbishing the rumours.

Source: Briefly News