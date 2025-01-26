South Africans have taken to social media to comfort Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka

The actress' daughter Katlego Manaka passed away on Thursday, 23 January at the age of 24 years

Manaka's daughter, Thandokuhle confirmed on her social media account on Friday that her sister had died

SA pays tribute to reality TV star Katlego Ranaka

Source: Instagram

South Africans are paying tribute to The Ranakas reality TV star and the eldest daughter of Manaka Ranaka, Katlego Ranaka, who passed away on Thursday, 23 January at 24.

The Stokvel actress, Manaka Ranaka took to her social media account on Saturday, 25 January to pay tribute to her.

The Ranakas have not yet shared the cause of death. The reality TV star leaves behind her siblings, parents, grandparents, and her son.

Briefly News will give an update on the memorial and funeral details of Katlego Ranaka as soon as possible.

Manaka daughter Katlego Ranaka lost her life on Friday

Source: Instagram

South Africans pay tribute to the reality TV star

Social media user @joy_zelda shared a video of Katlego Ranaka's last moments with her mother, Ranaka Manaka, her uncle, Ranaka Ranaka, and her siblings on X.

@Cyamthanda_ said:

"My worst fear, losing a child. yhuu especially one you have lived with so long."

@june_buggy23 wrote:

"This just broke my heart, ao Katlego bathong. My deepest condolences to the Ranaka family."

@Mphora10 said:

"It is really heartbreaking. My condolences to the family. RIP KG!"

@tucklady replied:

"Awwwww Manaka, my Lord, why? Condolences to the Manaka family and friends. This is heartbreaking."

@Vongani_B said:

"No parent deserves to bury his/her child. No strength to Ranaka family. Go well girl."

@rasebolelo said:

"This is really sad. Isn't she the one who also gave birth during their family series? Wow...still very young."

@Tumi_MissLekay wrote:

"My heart bleeds for the family, Katlego was still so, so young. My condolences to the family. May their cherished daughter rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon."

Manaka Ranaka celebrates daughter Thandokuhle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2024 that Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her daughter, Thandokuhle Ranaka who recently had her graduation ceremony.

Thandokuhle was the first graduate in their family, and Manaka Ranaka could not be more proud of her.

