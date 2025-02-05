Grammy Awards ratings dropped in 2025, with 15.4 million viewers, down from 16.9 million in 2024, despite being hosted by a South African comedian for the fifth time

Fans anticipated Beyoncé's historic wins, but the event still failed to attract more viewers

Social media reactions showed indifference, with users calling the Grammys rigged, elitist, and no longer credible

The Grammy Awards ratings reportedly took a knock this year, despite fans looking forward to the awards show.

Grammy Awards numbers fell this year. Image: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Grammys ratings fall in 2025

One of the biggest nights in show business failed to live up to expectations. The event was hosted by an award-winning South African comedian, who took the reins for the fifth year in a row.

According to a post shared by The Associated Press on X, numbers saw a significant drop this year compared to last year. Per the post, 15.4 million viewers tuned in for the star-studded show in 2025 while 16.9 million views were recorded in 2024.

The Grammys' numbers also dipped despite many looking forward to seeing Beyoncé's historic wins at the event. Read more below:

Fans react to Grammy's numbers

Social media users seemed unfazed by the news. Many said that they are no longer concerned about the Grammys.

@buddyperdue said:

"They missed out. Kanye's wife's dress rather stole the show."

@SalomonSpeaks wrote:

"No one watches those things anymore."

@Ma74988Mark commented:

"Maybe we are really really tired of celebrities whose opinion of themselves vastly exceeds ours."

@OhnoU2Didnt wrote:

"Despite 😂🤣 because of the rigged process that in no way represents the people who purchase music or movies."

@RussL81717830 added:

"Popularity contest of the elites are not something that people are interested in watching any longer."

@HigginsShad commented:

"Grammys are no longer credible."

The Grammys numbers dipped in 2025. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

