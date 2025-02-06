The South African actress Amogelang "Amo" Chidi recently celebrated her special day

The star shared on social media that it was her birthday on Wednesday, 5 February 2025

The former Rhythm City actress also wished herself a happy birthday as she turned 35

Former ‘Rhythm City’ actress Amo Chidi turned 35. Image: @amochidi

The South African actress Amogelang "Amo" Chidi recently celebrated her special day and another around the sun.

Earlier, the former Rhythm City actress who tied the knot in 2021 shared some pictures of herself on social media announcing that she she had celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.

She wrote:

"Chapter 35! My heart is full of gratitude as I reflect on three and a half decades of an incredible journey. Through every season and every version of myself, I have felt God’s guiding hand. Today, I embrace the wisdom that comes with age while cherishing the energy of my youth.

"Dear God, I am grateful for blessings beyond my wildest dreams. May my life always honour You and reflect Your divine purpose. This is truly 35 years of GRACE. Here's to another year filled with endless possibilities, growth, and a wonderful tapestry of stories and beautiful memories. Happy birthday to ME!"

Who is Amo Chidi

Amo Chidi is a talented and hardworking local television star whose acting skills and beauty continue to attract people. She is also a versatile person who can assume different roles with ease.

When she is not working, she sings and plays the guitar or the keyboard. Monday is her favourite day of the week, and she is a staunch Christian who reads the bible very often.

